Georgia Restaurant Has The 'Best Chicken Wings' In The State

By Sarah Tate

March 15, 2024

Chicken wings are the ultimate party food. Whether you're hosting a party or enjoying a night out at your favorite sports bar or restaurant, it's hard to find a more popular snack choice. Cheapism compiled a list of the best chicken wings served in each state, with dishes ranging from tried-and-true classics like fried and barbecued to flavorful takes like Jamaican jerk and Thai chili.

According to the list, the best chicken wings in all of Georgia can be found at Jamal's Buffalo Wings, a longtime favorite found in Atlanta serving up crispy, must-try wings. Cheapism suggests ordering the Buffalo-style wings or the lemon pepper for a flavor explosion.

Jamal's Buffalo Wings is located at 2001 MLK Jr. Drive SW, Suite 106.

Here's what the site had to say about the best chicken wings in the state:

"For 23 years, Jamal's Buffalo Wings operated out of an actual shack in the shadow of the Georgia Dome. It moved in 2017 into a larger, full-service restaurant, but the foil trays of spicy Buffalo wings, crispy (but not overly salty) lemon-pepper wings, and crinkle-cut fries remain."

Check out the full list at cheapism.com to see where else you can find some incredible chicken wings.

