Georgia Restaurant Serves The 'Best Fried Chicken' In The State

Around the South, you can bet you're never too far from delicious fried chicken. Whether you prefer your fried chicken perfectly-spiced and crunchy, on top of syrupy waffles or covered in a special hot sauce and served with white bread, there is no shortage of incredible restaurants waiting to serve up the savory, crispy dish.

Taste of Home gathered up an updated list of the best spot in each state to find fried chicken, from true Southern delicacies in the Deep South to even incredible dishes up North and even a few surprises like vegan chicken.

According to Taste of Home, the best fried chicken in all of Georgia is actually not chicken at all! Rather, it's the vegan take on the classic dish served at Cafe Sunflower using fried meat-substitute seitan that is a surprisingly delicious fried chicken dupe. Cafe Sunflower is located at 2140 Peachtree Road in Atlanta. Here's what the site had to say:

"Vegans and vegetarians rejoice: You can chow down on America's favorite finger-licking meal, too! At this award-winning restaurant, treat yourself to a waffle topped with fried chicken seitan and of course, a dollop of vegan whipped cream."

Check out the full list at Taste of Home to see what other restaurants are serving up the best fried chicken in the country.