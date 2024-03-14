North Carolina Restaurant Has The 'Best Chicken Wings' In The State

Chicken wings are the ultimate party food. Whether you're hosting a party or enjoying a night out at your favorite sports bar or restaurant, it's hard to find a more popular snack choice. Cheapism compiled a list of the best chicken wings served in each state, with dishes ranging from tried-and-true classics like fried and barbecued to flavorful takes like Jamaican jerk and Thai chili.

According to the list, the best chicken wings in all of North Carolina can be found at Moosehead Grill in Charlotte. Cheapism suggests ordering the popular Uncle Donnie's Famous Blackened Wings or the spicy Hemo-Goblins for a flavor explosion. Moosehead Grill is located at 1807 Montford Drive.

Here's what the site had to say about the best chicken wings in the state:

"There is no room for complacency when making wings in Charlotte. A North Carolina address is no guarantee that customers will like your barbecue, while introducing a Korean, Thai, or Vietnamese take on your menu will only bring the crowds if you execute it correctly. Moosehead Grill walks that line deftly by sticking to its regional legacy with blackened chicken and chipotle barbecue, but bringing into the mix flavors such as blood orange and ghost pepper."

Check out the full list at cheapism.com to see where else you can find some incredible chicken wings.