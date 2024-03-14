Ohio Restaurant Has The 'Best Chicken Wings' In The State

Chicken wings are the ultimate party food. Whether you're hosting a party or enjoying a night out at your favorite sports bar or restaurant, it's hard to find a more popular snack choice. Cheapism compiled a list of the best chicken wings served in each state, with dishes ranging from tried-and-true classics like fried and barbecued to flavorful takes like Jamaican jerk and Thai chili.

According to the list, the best chicken wings in all of Ohio can be found at Fat Head's brewpub. These house-smoked wings are bigger than you would expect and can be served with your choice of sauce, including Backyard BBQ, Mild Buffalo and "Killer," among others. Cheapism suggests ordering the Fat Head's dry rub and the Fat Head's original Buffalo for a flavor explosion.

Fat Head's has several locations around Ohio. Find your nearest one by visiting the restaurant's website.

Here's what the site had to say about the best chicken wings in the state:

"This Great Lakes brewpub chain shuttered a location in Portland, Oregon, but only because that market wasn't as enthusiastic about its menu as fans in northeast Ohio and Pittsburgh. Though known at all its locations for a solid lineup of German-style beers and more U.S.-friendly experimental batches, Fat Head's wins hearts and minds in its home region by making massive portions of sandwiches and wings. Be warned that a little garlic-Parm or honey chipotle goes a long way on Fat Head's chicken-sized wings."

Check out the full list at cheapism.com to see where else you can find some incredible chicken wings.