Williams was hit with 10 charges including drug trafficking, possession of a firearm, fleeing to elude police, speeding and tampering with evidence. As of press time, the rapper, who dropped his hit song "Make tha Trap Say Aye" with Gucci Mane in 2009, is still behind bars without bond as he awaits for his trial.



This is the second time in two years that OJ da Juiceman has been apprehended by police. In 2022, he was arrested and booked at the Hardin County Detention Center in Kentucky. He was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was processed and released from police custody nearly 12 hours later after he posted a $500 bond.



OJ da Juiceman has been rapping since the 2000s. He delivered his debut album The Otha Side of the Trap in 2009 and followed up with a slew of projects ever since. Following his 2021 project Alaska n Atlanta 3, he's only put out a couple of records including "Outa There" with Dorrough Music and DJ Drama.



Following the news of his latest arrest, artists like Juicy J have called for his freedom. See what he had to say below.