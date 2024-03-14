Olivia Munn is feeling the love after revealing that she was diagnosed with cancer last year.

On Wednesday (March 13), Munn shared on Instagram that she diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 and that she kept the news that she underwent treatment and a double mastectomy private during the last year because she "needed to catch my breath and get through some of the hardest parts before sharing."

One day after revealing her diagnosis, the X-Men: Apocalypse star took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to share a message thanking all those who had sent their support following her announcement.

"I'm really grateful for all the love and support I've received about my diagnosis that I shared yesterday," she wrote. "Reading your stories and comments has really meant a lot to me and I just wanted to express my gratitude for all of it. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Munn revealed her diagnosis in a candid post on Instagram that included photos of her in the hospital, a tearful video of her being comforted before surgery and a lengthy explanation of what she has been through over the last year, including undergoing four surgeries.