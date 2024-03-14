Reason Behind Disturbing Video Of MLB Player Groping Own Mother Revealed

A disturbing video shared by Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman showing him groping and caressing his own mother appears to be part of a bad joke.

A source with direct knowledge of the situation told Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Pirates beat writer Jason Mackey confirmed that the elderly "woman in the video is his mom" and that Chapman was having an "innocent family moment" in which he joked that he was a "mommy's boy."

"On the Chapman stuff, per source with direct knowledge: Woman in the video is his mom. Was an 'innocent family moment' where they joked Aroldis was a 'mommy's boy,' and she couldn't ween him from breastfeeding. In the video, he's seen acting like an infant," Mackey wrote on his X account. "My own $0.02 is that it still comes across as very weird. Cultural differences or not, tough for anybody online or anywhere to make that connection."