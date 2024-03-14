Rory McIlroy Makes History In Players Championship Opening Round

"Jordan was just trying to make sure that I was doing the right thing," McIlroy said via CBS Sports. "I was pretty sure that my ball had crossed where I was sort of dropping it. It's so hard, right, because there was no TV evidence. I was adamant. But, again, he was just trying to make sure that I was going to do the right thing. If anything, I was being conservative with it.

"At the end of the day, we're all trying to protect ourselves, protect the field, as well. I wouldn't say [the conversation] was needless. He was just trying to make sure that what happened was the right thing."

McIlroy had previously earned his largest career paycheck, $2,250,000, with his 2019 Players Championship tournament win.