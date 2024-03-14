Tennessee Restaurant Has The 'Best Chicken Wings' In The State

Chicken wings are the ultimate party food. Whether you're hosting a party or enjoying a night out at your favorite sports bar or restaurant, it's hard to find a more popular snack choice. Cheapism compiled a list of the best chicken wings served in each state, with dishes ranging from tried-and-true classics like fried and barbecued to flavorful takes like Jamaican jerk and Thai chili.

According to the list, the best chicken wings in all of Tennessee can be found at Prince's Hot Chicken in Nashville. Cheapism suggests ordering three whole wings, starting at the medium level for those wanting a bit of heat without passing your personal spice level. Prince's Hot Chicken has a few locations around Tennessee. Find your nearest one by visiting the restaurant's website.

Here's what the site had to say about the best chicken wings in the state:

"Thornton Prince is credited with creating Nashville Hot Chicken during the Depression, and his namesake Prince's Hot Chicken eateries are still in family hands. The spicy dry-rubbed, battered, and fried chicken that's become a Nashville calling card (even for some Kentucky-born chicken chains) scorches unwitting eaters with a blend of paprika and cayenne, which means Prince's customers have to use the accompanying slice of bread and pickles judiciously."

Check out the full list at cheapism.com to see where else you can find some incredible chicken wings.