Tennessee Restaurant Serves The 'Best Fried Chicken' In The State

Around the South, you can bet you're never too far from delicious fried chicken. Whether you prefer your fried chicken perfectly-spiced and crunchy, on top of syrupy waffles or covered in a special hot sauce and served with white bread, there is no shortage of incredible restaurants waiting to serve up the savory, crispy dish.

Taste of Home gathered up an updated list of the best spot in each state to find fried chicken, from true Southern delicacies in the Deep South to even incredible dishes up North and even a few surprises like vegan chicken.

According to Taste of Home, the best fried chicken in all of Tennessee is served at Prince's Hot Chicken Shack in Nashville, largely considered to be the place that started the trend of the now-famous Nashville Hot Chicken. Prince's has multiple locations around Nashville. Find your nearest one by visiting the website.

Here's what the site had to say:

"In Music City, you don't get fried chicken... you get Nashville Hot Chicken! If you think you can handle the heat, head to Prince's, the place where it all began. Just make sure you order a cold soda and creamy coleslaw to soothe your burning mouth afterward."

Check out the full list at Taste of Home to see what other restaurants are serving up the best fried chicken in the country.