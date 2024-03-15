Green Day Announce Shows Somewhere They've Never Played Before

It's hard to believe there's anywhere Green Day haven't played at this point, but even the biggest bands have uncharted territory. The trio recently announced their first ever shows in South Africa, and they're taking The Offspring with them. Green Day shared the news on X/Twitter, revealing they're headlining the Calabash festival in Johannesburg and Cape Town on January 19 and 23 of next year, respectively.

"Rocking all the way to the other side of the world South Africa, we'll see you for the first time EVER to headline @CalabashSA_Fest in Johannesburg + Cape Town next January!!" they wrote.

Green Day released their latest album Saviors earlier this year and are heading out on a North American tour this year in support (as well as playing Dookie and American Idiot in their entireties to celebrate milestone anniversaries). See their South Africa announcement and a full list of North American tour dates below.