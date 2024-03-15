Green Day Announce Shows Somewhere They've Never Played Before

By Katrina Nattress

March 15, 2024

2022 Outside Lands Music And Arts Festival
Photo: Getty Images North America

It's hard to believe there's anywhere Green Day haven't played at this point, but even the biggest bands have uncharted territory. The trio recently announced their first ever shows in South Africa, and they're taking The Offspring with them. Green Day shared the news on X/Twitter, revealing they're headlining the Calabash festival in Johannesburg and Cape Town on January 19 and 23 of next year, respectively.

"Rocking all the way to the other side of the world South Africa, we'll see you for the first time EVER to headline @CalabashSA_Fest in Johannesburg + Cape Town next January!!" they wrote.

Green Day released their latest album Saviors earlier this year and are heading out on a North American tour this year in support (as well as playing Dookie and American Idiot in their entireties to celebrate milestone anniversaries). See their South Africa announcement and a full list of North American tour dates below.

Green Day 2024 North American Tour Dates

07/29 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park $

08/01 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre $

08/03 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music and Arts Festival

08/05 – New York, NY @ Citi Field $

08/07 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park $

08/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park $

08/10 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium $

08/13 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field $

08/15 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

08/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field $

08/20 – Kansas City, KS @ Azura Amphitheatre ^

08/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ballpark $

08/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field $

08/26 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion ^

08/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park $

08/30 – Nashville, TN @ Geodis Park $

09/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park $

09/04 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park $

09/07 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field $

09/10 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater ^

09/11 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field $

09/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium $

09/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field $

09/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park $

09/23 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park $

09/25 – Portland, OR @ Providence Park $

09/28 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park $

$ = w/ The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas

^ = w/ Rancid and The Linda Lindas only

Green Day
