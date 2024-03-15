Illinois Restaurant Serves The 'Best Chicken Wings' In The State

When's the last time you had a delicious plate of chicken wings? If your answer to the previous question is longer than a month, then we have just the information for you!

It's chicken wing time. Yes, that's right. And what a wonderful time it is. Whether you prefer sweet, savory, spicy, or mild, something about the tasty wings served at this standout eatery keeps customers (with all kinds of different sauce preferences) coming back for more. And, let's not forget about ranch and celery (and possibly some napkins) on the side. Where would chicken wings be if it were not for these trusty pairings?

While there are many restaurants scattered throughout the state, only one is known far and wide for serving the best chicken wings around!

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best chicken wings in Illinois are served at The Fifty/50 in Chicago.

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the restaurant that serves the best chicken wings in the entire state:

"Any sports bar in Chicago can get people in to stare at a Blackhawks or Bulls game, drink Goose Island, and stick around for the DJ set. The Fifty/50 puts more into it, with a Buffalo sauce that ages eight months and takes on a hint of honey, while the hormone-free wings' breading is made up of whole-wheat flour, cracker meal, and a custom spice mix."

For a continued list of the best places to order a heaping plate of chicken wings across the country visit cheapism.com.