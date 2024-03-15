Minnesota Eatery Serves The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall Pizza' In The US

Pepperoni pizza is best served in a grease-stained cardboard box crafted inside the most local-looking local hole-in-the-wall pizza joint in town. Triangles or squares, thick or thin crust, regardless of preference, there is no denying the sheer pizza-making talent present at the best "hole-in-the-wall" pizza place in Minnesota.

Be in quality of ingredients or variety of topings, something about this standout spot keeps customers coming back for more. Visitors come hungry, leave happy, and are pleased with the no-frills standards present at this one-stop-pizza-shop. While there are many Minnesota restaurants that serve up delicious pizza pie, only one does it best!

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the restaurant that serves the best hole-in-the-wall pizza in all of Minnesota is Bimbo's Octagon in Side Lake. This pizza shop also ranked among the best in the nation!

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the restaurant that serves the best no-frills pizza in the entire state:

"Located on the shore of Side Lake in northern Minnesota, Bimbo's Octagon has been serving up pizza, wings and beer for over 50 years. The inside is dark, cozy, and dive bar-like, with a large mural depicting the Octagon's location. Pizzas are thin, crispy, and cut into squares. Order sauerkraut and banana peppers on yours to eat like the locals."

For a continued list of the best hole-in-the-wall pizza joints across the country visit cheapism.com.