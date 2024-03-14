Minnesota Restaurant Serves The 'Best Chicken Wings' In The Entire State

When's the last time you had a delicious plate of chicken wings? If your answer to the previous question is longer than a month, then we have just the information for you!

It's chicken wing time. Yes, that's right. And what a wonderful time it is. Whether you prefer sweet, savory, spicy, or mild, something about the tasty wings served at this standout eatery keeps customers (with all kinds of different sauce preferences) coming back for more. And, let's not forget about ranch and celery (and possibly some napkins) on the side. Where would chicken wings be if it were not for these trusty pairings?

While there are many restaurants scattered throughout the state, only one is known far and wide for serving the best chicken wings around!

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best chicken wings in Minnesota are served at D-Spot in Oakdale.

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the restaurant that serves the best chicken wings in the entire state:

"The D-Spot's motto could well be "Volume! Volume! Volume!" with its more than 70 different styles of wings. In fact, the D-Spot has a separate menu devoted entirely to its wings, with categories like "Safety First," "Just a Tiny Kick," and "Yikes! Now That's Hot!" The "Hot" category includes versions dubbed "Black Venom," "Brimstone," and "El Loco." Diners are advised to wash their hands before touching their face and using the restroom after eating these, and these menu items also won't be served to kids. You get the idea."

For a continued list of the best places to order a heaping plate of chicken wings across the country visit cheapism.com.