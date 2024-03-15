Update On Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Relationship Amid Career Breaks

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce are reportedly "nesting" in Los Angeles as a two-month break in her 'Eras Tour' coincides with his NFL offseason, a source with knowledge of the situation told Us Weekly.

“They’re focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together,” the sources said.

“They are enjoying movie nights in her home theater, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed.”

Swift and Kelce rushed back from Singapore to attend Madonna's Oscars 2024 afterparty in Los Angeles, Page Six reported earlier this week. The couple was reportedly spotted at the event, which is known as 'The Party' and was held at talent manager Guy Oseary's Hollywood Hills home, but managed to evade paparazzi as there was a strict no-cameras policy.

The Party served as the first major Hollywood event Kelce attended with Swift since going public with their relationship last year, however, the two have not yet been spotted on a red carpet together. Kelce, who returned to America for the Chiefs' delayed Super Bowl celebration and his brother Jason's NFL retirement after attending several of Swift's shows in Australia, reunited with the singer last week for several concerts in Singapore as part of the international leg of her 'Eras Tour,' which she will pause for two months before resuming at Paris La Défense Arena on May 9. The three-time Super Bowl champion famously revealed that he attempted to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number when he attended her concert at Arrowhead Stadium prior to their relationship last summer.

Swift later said that Travis "very adorably put me on blast" when he acknowledged the situation on his podcast, which she said "was metal as hell" while being featured as Time Magazine's 'Person of the Year' in December 2023.