Travis Kelce Details 'Amazing' Girlfriend Taylor Swift's Singapore Shows

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce gave details on his "amazing" girlfriend Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' concerts in Singapore.

“I got to see two amazing shows of the Eras Tour. The last of the leg that Taylor has until she’s back at it here in a couple months,” Kelce said during the latest episode of his iHeartRadio 'Podcast of the Year' winning show 'New Heights' alongside his brother and co-host, retired former Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce, released on Wednesday (March 13). “Yeah outside of that, got to eat some lovely Singapore food and just catch the views. Everything over there just seems so nice.”

Kelce, who returned to America for the Chiefs' delayed Super Bowl celebration and his brother Jason's NFL retirement after attending several of Swift's shows in Australia, reunited with the singer last week for several concerts in Singapore as part of the international leg of her 'Eras Tour,' which she will pause for two months before resuming at Paris La Défense Arena on May 9. The three-time Super Bowl champion famously revealed that he attempted to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number when he attended her concert at Arrowhead Stadium prior to their relationship last summer.

Swift later said that Travis "very adorably put me on blast" when he acknowledged the situation on his podcast, which she said "was metal as hell" while being featured as Time Magazine's 'Person of the Year' in December 2023.