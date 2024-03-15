Watch: Don Toliver & Kali Uchis Welcome 'Beautiful, Healthy' Baby

In a separate post, Uchis posted several photos of her first-born child. She included images of her holding "Baby Pooks" along with other photos from before and after her son's arrival. In the caption, the Colombian singer reflects on giving birth to her new baby.



"Giving birth to you was the greatest day of my life, thank you for choosing us to be your parents," she wrote. "You give us so much strength & motivation to be greater, to be our best selves for You. & we hope every day you feel how loved you are by us; nothing compares."

