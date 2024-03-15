Watch: Don Toliver & Kali Uchis Welcome 'Beautiful, Healthy' Baby
By Tony M. Centeno
March 15, 2024
Don Toliver and Kali Uchis have welcomed their first child into the world.
On Thursday, March 14, the superstar couple revealed that their newborn son arrived safely in the music video for Toliver's new single "Deep In The Water." In the video, Toliver includes clips of Uchis holding their baby boy just days after he was born. The couple also shared additional footage of their child in a touching Instagram post.
"You are everything we could have hoped for & more," they wrote. "Thank you God for our beautiful healthy baby boy, & thank you all for the Good energy along the way. may our home & your homes forever be blessed with peace, happiness & health."
In a separate post, Uchis posted several photos of her first-born child. She included images of her holding "Baby Pooks" along with other photos from before and after her son's arrival. In the caption, the Colombian singer reflects on giving birth to her new baby.
"Giving birth to you was the greatest day of my life, thank you for choosing us to be your parents," she wrote. "You give us so much strength & motivation to be greater, to be our best selves for You. & we hope every day you feel how loved you are by us; nothing compares."
Kali Uchis and Don Toliver first revealed the Orquideas singer's baby bump back in January. Their announcement included video with never-before-seen footage from her pregnancy journey that shows Don kissing on her pregnant belly. As of press time, the couple has not revealed their child's name.
Congratulations to Don Toliver and Kali Uchis! Watch the video for "Deep In The Water" below.