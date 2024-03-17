Newly Hired Michigan D-Line Coach Greg Scruggs Arrested, Suspended

Newly hired Michigan Wolverines defensive line coach Greg Scruggs has been suspended indefinitely after being arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated on Saturday (March 16), the Detroit Free Press.

Scruggs, 33, was hired to recently promoted head coach Sherrone Moore's staff on March 6, 10 days prior to his arrest.

"I can confirm he was arrested for OWI at approximately 3am," Ann Arbor Police Department strategic communications manager Chris Page wrote in an email to the Free Press on Saturday.

The Michigan football program announced Moore's suspension following news of his arrest and said it would be investigating the situation further.

"Greg made an unfortunate mistake and was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated," Moore said in a statement obtained by the Free Press. "He made no excuses and has taken accountability for his actions. The football program and athletic department have suspended Greg indefinitely while we review details of the incident."

Scruggs was previously arrested in 2011 during his collegiate playing career at the University of Louisville after his vehicle left the roadway and hit a light pole. The then-senior defensive tackle was dismissed from the football team prior to the Cardinals' Belk Bowl game against NC State.

Moore, who took over as Michigan's head coach in January following Jim Harbaugh's decision to join the Los Angeles Chargers, was working as a graduate assistant for Louisville at the time. Scruggs was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the seventh-round of the 2012 NFL Draft and appeared in 14 games for the franchise during the 2012 and 2014 NFL seasons, as well as four for the Chicago Bears during the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

The retired defensive tackle began his coaching career as the director of player development at the University of Cincinnati in 2018 before being promoted to defensive line coach in 2020. Scruggs later worked as the assistant defensive line coach for the New York Jets in 2022 and defensive line coach for the University of Wisconsin in 2023.