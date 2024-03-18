Justin Fields Blocked Trades Before Steelers Move: Report
By Jason Hall
March 18, 2024
Former Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields reportedly blocked trade request from "at least four additional teams" before being dealt to the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday (March 17).
"Important note on the Justin Fields trade: At least four additional teams inquired about trading for Fields, but Fields’ representation asked for him not to be traded there. He wanted the #Steelers, and the #Bears did right by him," Rapoport wrote on his X account.
Rapoport didn't identify the four teams that inquired about a potential trade involving Fields. The former first-round pick was traded to the Steelers in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick that can become a fourth-round pick, Rapoport reported on Saturday (March 16).
The acquisition of Fields, 25, came days after the Steelers signed veteran quarterback Russell Wilson and released 2022 former first-round pick Kenny Pickett. Wilson, 35, who signed a one-year deal earlier this week, is reportedly expected to be the Steelers' starting quarterback with Fields serving as his backup, a team source confirmed to ESPN Steelers beat reporter Brooke Pryor.
Fields was selected by the Bears at No. 11 overall in the 2021 Draft and went 10-28 in 38 starts and threw for 6,674 yards, 40 touchdowns and 30 interceptions on 578 of 958 passing, while recording 2,220 yards and 14 touchdowns on 356 rushing attempts during his three seasons in Chicago. The trade clears the way for the Bears to use the No. 1 overall pick in next month's 2024 NFL Draft on a quarterback with most having already suspected they would select former USC quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.