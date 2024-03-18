Justin Fields Blocked Trades Before Steelers Move: Report

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields reportedly blocked trade request from "at least four additional teams" before being dealt to the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday (March 17).

"Important note on the Justin Fields trade: At least four additional teams inquired about trading for Fields, but Fields’ representation asked for him not to be traded there. He wanted the #Steelers, and the #Bears did right by him," Rapoport wrote on his X account.

Rapoport didn't identify the four teams that inquired about a potential trade involving Fields. The former first-round pick was traded to the Steelers in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick that can become a fourth-round pick, Rapoport reported on Saturday (March 16).