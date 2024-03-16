Chicago Bears Trade Justin Fields: Report

The Chicago Bears have reportedly traded quarterback Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick that can become a fourth-round pick, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Saturday (March 16).

The reported acquisition of Fields, 25, a first-round draft pick in 2021, comes days after the Steelers signed veteran quarterback Russell Wilson and released 2022 former first-round pick Kenny Pickett.

"The #Bears are trading QB Justin Fields to the #Steelers, sources say. A new QB into the competition," Rapoport wrote on his X account.

Wilson, 35, who signed a one-year deal earlier this week, is reportedly expected to be the Steelers' starting quarterback with Fields serving as his backup, a team source confirmed to ESPN Steelers beat reporter Brooke Pryor.