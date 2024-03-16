Chicago Bears Trade Justin Fields: Report
By Jason Hall
March 16, 2024
The Chicago Bears have reportedly traded quarterback Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick that can become a fourth-round pick, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Saturday (March 16).
The reported acquisition of Fields, 25, a first-round draft pick in 2021, comes days after the Steelers signed veteran quarterback Russell Wilson and released 2022 former first-round pick Kenny Pickett.
"The #Bears are trading QB Justin Fields to the #Steelers, sources say. A new QB into the competition," Rapoport wrote on his X account.
Wilson, 35, who signed a one-year deal earlier this week, is reportedly expected to be the Steelers' starting quarterback with Fields serving as his backup, a team source confirmed to ESPN Steelers beat reporter Brooke Pryor.
The #Bears are trading QB Justin Fields to the #Steelers, sources say. A new QB into the competition. pic.twitter.com/hGQpbVwoRA
The Pittsburgh Steelers have acquired Justin Fields from Chicago, source confirms. He’s joining the Steelers to be a backup and learn from Russell Wilson.— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) March 16, 2024
Fields was selected by the Bears at No. 11 overall in the 2021 Draft and went 10-28 in 38 starts and threw for 6,674 yards, 40 touchdowns and 30 interceptions on 578 of 958 passing, while recording 2,220 yards and 14 touchdowns on 356 rushing attempts during his three seasons in Chicago. The reported trade clears the way for the Bears to use the No. 1 overall pick in next month's 2024 NFL Draft on a quarterback with most having already suspected they would select former USC quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.