Kirk Cousins Will Wear New Number For Falcons
By Jason Hall
March 18, 2024
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins will wear a new jersey number during his first season with the franchise.
Cousins, 35, will wear No. 18 during the 2024 NFL season, the Falcons announced on their social media accounts Monday (March 18). The veteran quarterback had worn No. 8 since his third NFL season, having previously worn No. 12 during his first two seasons.
Cousins' agent, Mike McCartney, revealed his client's decision to join the Falcons on his X account last Monday (March 11). The four-time Pro Bowler officially signed a four-year, $180 million last Wednesday (March 13).
Cousins, who suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in October, posted two clips of himself dropping back to pass and throwing a football on a tennis court on February 26.
Cousins underwent successful Achilles surgery on November 1, three days after suffering the injury during a win against the Green Bay Packers on October 29.
"Surgery was a success! Grateful for your prayers, Dr. Coetzee’s abilities, and our medical team. Would appreciate continued prayers! One day at a time…," Cousins wrote in a post shared on his X account at the time, which included a photo of himself in a hospital bed.
Cousins threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns on 23 of 31 passing prior to exiting the game. The 35-year-old entered Week 3 with the third-most passing yards (2,057) and second-most passing touchdowns (16) among all NFL quarterbacks.