Kirk Cousins Will Wear New Number For Falcons

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins will wear a new jersey number during his first season with the franchise.

Cousins, 35, will wear No. 18 during the 2024 NFL season, the Falcons announced on their social media accounts Monday (March 18). The veteran quarterback had worn No. 8 since his third NFL season, having previously worn No. 12 during his first two seasons.

Cousins' agent, Mike McCartney, revealed his client's decision to join the Falcons on his X account last Monday (March 11). The four-time Pro Bowler officially signed a four-year, $180 million last Wednesday (March 13).

Cousins, who suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in October, posted two clips of himself dropping back to pass and throwing a football on a tennis court on February 26.