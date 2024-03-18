Odell Beckham Makes Decision On NFL Future
By Jason Hall
March 18, 2024
Free agent Odell Beckham Jr. revealed that he doesn't intend to return to the Baltimore Ravens following his lone season with the team in a post shared on his Instagram account Sunday (March 17).
"Swea on everything I appreciate the Flock more than yall could EVER imagine. Did everything I could wit the opportunities I had. Wish I got to do it big for yall 💍. Thank you for the Vibez! To the City of Baltimore I fxck wit yall forever FRRRR. And most importantly to my brothers over there this shxt a lifetime sentence, I love yall! BiggestTruzzz 🤞🏾🫶🏾 📞," Beckham wrote.
Beckham signed a one-year deal with the Ravens last April and recoded 35 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns in six starts and 14 total appearances. Baltimore is set to return Zay Flowers -- who led all wide receivers with 77 receptions for 858 yards and five touchdowns -- Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor at the wide receiver position, as well as All-Pro Mark Andrews and third-year veteran Isaiah Likely at the tight end position.
Beckham had previously stated his intention to continue his NFL career. The former LSU standout was a Super Bowl champion during his lone season with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, as well as a two-time second-team All-Pro, three-time Pro Bowler and the 2014 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.