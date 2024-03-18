Odell Beckham Makes Decision On NFL Future

Free agent Odell Beckham Jr. revealed that he doesn't intend to return to the Baltimore Ravens following his lone season with the team in a post shared on his Instagram account Sunday (March 17).

"Swea on everything I appreciate the Flock more than yall could EVER imagine. Did everything I could wit the opportunities I had. Wish I got to do it big for yall 💍. Thank you for the Vibez! To the City of Baltimore I fxck wit yall forever FRRRR. And most importantly to my brothers over there this shxt a lifetime sentence, I love yall! BiggestTruzzz 🤞🏾🫶🏾 📞," Beckham wrote.