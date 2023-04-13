Odell Beckham Jr. Addresses Lamar Jackson During Ravens Introduction

Newly signed Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham is hopeful that Lamar Jackson will be his quarterback next season.

"Lamar, if you're watching, I would love to get to work with you," Beckham said during his introductory press conference on Thursday (April 13).

Beckham said "the goal was to come here and have that possibility to play with him and I'm excited about that opportunity," but acknowledged that the quarterback's status would be better addressed from the front office.

The Ravens tweeted a screengrab of Beckham Facetiming Jackson shortly after the wide receiver announced his intention to join the team on Sunday, which served as the most positive information regarding the quarterback's recent uncertain future with the franchise.