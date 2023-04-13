Odell Beckham Jr. Addresses Lamar Jackson During Ravens Introduction
By Jason Hall
April 13, 2023
Newly signed Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham is hopeful that Lamar Jackson will be his quarterback next season.
"Lamar, if you're watching, I would love to get to work with you," Beckham said during his introductory press conference on Thursday (April 13).
Beckham said "the goal was to come here and have that possibility to play with him and I'm excited about that opportunity," but acknowledged that the quarterback's status would be better addressed from the front office.
The Ravens tweeted a screengrab of Beckham Facetiming Jackson shortly after the wide receiver announced his intention to join the team on Sunday, which served as the most positive information regarding the quarterback's recent uncertain future with the franchise.
OBJ on his decision:
The two were also reported to be spotted at LIV nightclub in Miami Beach on Sunday night.
The Ravens placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson after the two sides failed to reach an agreement on a long-term contract prior to the franchise tag deadline. A non-exclusive franchise tag allows Baltimore to have the option to either match another team's offer to sign Jackson or receive trade compensation.
Beckham and the Ravens reportedly agreed to a one-year deal "worth up to 18 million," sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero.
Sources: The #Ravens are giving WR Odell Beckham Jr. a 1-year deal worth up to $18M. A weapon for Baltimore's QB.
"More details on Odell Beckham Jr.‘s one-year deal with the #Ravens: $13.835 million signing bonus $1.165 million base salary $3M in reachable incentives So OBJ will make at least $15 million and as much as $18M on the deal negotiated by agent Zeke Sandhu," Pelissero tweeted.
More details on Odell Beckham Jr.'s one-year deal with the #Ravens:
$13.835 million signing bonus
$1.165 million base salary
$3M in reachable incentives
$3M in reachable incentives

So OBJ will make at least $15 million and as much as $18M on the deal negotiated by agent Zeke Sandhu.
The #Jets had planned to host Odell Beckham Jr on a visit starting tonight. Baltimore stepped up with money. Now he's a member of the #Ravens.
Beckham was acquired by the Rams midway through the 2021 season and recorded 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns during his final eight regular-season games. The former LSU standout was selected by the New York Giants at No. 12 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft and spent five seasons with the franchise before being traded to the Cleveland Browns ahead of the 2019 NFL season.