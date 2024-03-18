YUNGBLUD Shares 'Biggest Announcement Yet' And It's Worth The Hype

On Monday (March 18), YUNGBLUD played a surprise show at Camden Market in London where he officially made his "biggest announcement yet"—something he's been teasing for 10 days. During the five-song set, the British rocker announced a genre-spanning music festival billed as BLUDFEST.

"5 years ago we imagined a world of our own. In BLUDFEST we are physically going to build one," YUNGBLUD wrote in a social media post about the event. "This will be a physical safe space where people can come and celebrate the ideologies of this community - where unity, individuality and love is the main focus and we bring the world of Yungblud to f***ing life right before your eyes."

"I wanted to build an experience where anyone can be completely themselves, with their friends, their family or completely on their own," he added. "I want to create an experience that blurs the lines of genre, destroys the limitation of imagination, cuts the corporate bulls*** and is all about people coming together."

The inaugural BLUDFEST is slated to go down on August 11 at Milton Keynes Bowl in England. YUNGBLUD will headline the festival, with Lil Yachty, Soft Play, Nessa Barrett, The Damned, Lola Young, and Jazmin Bean rounding out the lineup, and more acts to be announced.

See YUNGBLUD's announcement below.