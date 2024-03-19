Illinois Eatery Serves The 'Best Burger And Fries Meal' In The State

What could possibly be more perfect than the iconic pairing of peanut butter and jelly? That is the expression that everyone seems to turn to when describing how well two things complement each other, but what about a classic burger and fries meal? This dish does not get enough credit for its component compatibility. Perhaps, in time, it could be the new, cool way to note that a pair of things go hand in hand.

"We go together like burgers and fries."

Immediately legendary. Many Illinois restaurants offer patrons a hearty burger and fries meal, but only one serves this delicious dish best. So, if you've been searching for the next best place to order this tasty pairing, look no further than LoveFood's list of the best burger and fries meal in each state!

Per the list, the best burger and fries meal in all of Illinois is sold at Kuma’s Corner in Chicago and Schaumburg.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best place to order a burger and fries in the entire state:

"Kuma’s Corner is a gourmet burger bar with three restaurants in Illinois and one in Indiana. The menu items here are named after heavy metal bands, including Black Sabbath, Metallica, and Iron Maiden (pictured). Slayer – a 10oz burger served on a bed of fries with chili, caramelized onions, andouille sausage, cherry peppers,Monterey Jack, and scallions – is a customer favorite."

For a continued list of where to order the best burger and fries meals across the country visit lovefood.com.