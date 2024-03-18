Illinois Restaurant Serves The 'Best Meal' In The Entire State

Finding the best restaurant in Illinois is one thing, but what about the best meal?

Thousands of restaurants crowd Illinois, but only one is known for serving the absolute best meal around. With a reputation of gold, customers often rave about this meal for being easy to eat, and done to perfection. If this sounds like something that you would be interested in trying, then look no further than Mashed's list of the Best Meal That Every State Has To Offer! Who knows, this information might even lead you right to your next favorite dish!

Per the list, Ruby's Fast Food in Chicago serves the absolute best meal in the entire state. The meal in question: crispy pata.

Here's what Mashed revealed about the best meal in all of Illinois:

"While this may sound like a tall tale, it can't be denied that this pork knuckle has made its way into many a heart. The crew at "The Best Thing I Ever Ate" signed off on the sentiment when they named the crispy pata at Ruby's Fast Food in Chicago as one of the best dishes in Illinois. This is a pretty major feat given that Illinois is the home of deep-dish pizza. When looking at the reviews, it's clear that Ruby's crispy pata is a no-brainer. One Yelp reviewer notes that it's really it's hard to go wrong at Ruby's, just about everything's going to hit the spot. But, as they conclude, it's the crispy pata that's not only done to perfection, but also served pre-chopped for easier eating. As it turns out, there's not that much elbow grease that needs to go into enjoying this pork knuckle."

For a continued list of the best meals across the country visit mashed.com.