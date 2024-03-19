This Restaurant Serves The Best Burger And Fries In Colorado

What's the best companion to a juicy burger? A bed of crispy fries, of course! The combination is so iconic you'll rarely find eateries where you don't get fries with your burger. While you can easily get your fix at a nearby fast food joint, many restaurants and independent establishments do the classic combo justice. Some places even craft a perfect pairing, where the flavors complement each other into a beautiful meal.

That's why LoveFood updated its list of every state's best burger and fries meal based on reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences. All sorts of restaurants got the spotlight, from historic diners and modern bistros to smaller chains.

Big Al's Burgers & Dogs serves Colorado's best burger and fries! Here's what makes their combo so appealing:

"At Big Al's you can opt for a beef patty, falafel patty, or go for the popular 60/40 made with 60% beef and 40% bacon for a meaty, salty, juicy hit in every bite. There's a variety of burgers on the menu, but a popular option is the bacon guacamole with chopped bacon, guac, and American cheese. Finish your order with a choice of classic, Buffalo, Cajun, chili cheese, or truffle fries."