Saquon Barkley's Daughter Accidentally Trolled Giants After Eagles Move
By Jason Hall
March 20, 2024
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley revealed that his young daughter asked if his move to the team from the NFC East Division rival New York Giants meant "we're going to win now."
"When I told her that we're going to be going to Philly she was kinda was just like, 'does that mean we're going to win now?' And I just started smiling again and I was like, 'hopefully, hopefully we can win some games.'"
Barkley, 27, spent his entire career with the Giants prior to signing with the Eagles last week. The former No. 2 overall pick has only appeared in two playoff games during his six-year NFL career, with the Giants only making the postseason in 2022 since he was drafted in 2018.
First thing Saquon Barkley's daughter said when he told her he was going to the Eagles:— Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) March 20, 2024
"Does that mean we're going to win now?"
(via @Eagles) pic.twitter.com/AU03abCpND
The Eagles, on the other hand, have made the playoffs five times during Barkley's six-year career, which included winning the NFC East Division title twice and making a Super Bowl appearance in 2022.
Barkley, a Bronx native who spent the majority of his childhood in Eastern Pennsylvania, agreed to terms on a three-year, $37.75 million deal with the Eagles following the beginning of the non-tampering free agency period, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported at the time. The former No. 2 overall pick confirmed his decision by posting two eagle emojis on his X account minutes after the report was shared.
🦅🦅— Saquon Barkley (@saquon) March 11, 2024
The Giants opted to not franchise tag Barkley earlier this month, officially allowing him to test free agency. Last offseason, Barkley agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth up to $11 million ahead of training camp, which includes a $2 million signing bonus.
The move came ahead of what could have been a lengthy potential holdout as both sides had previously failed to reach a long-term deal prior to their set deadline. The Giants placed a franchise tender on Barkley, but he didn't sign it prior to the one-year deal and, therefore, wouldn't have faced any fines for skipping mandatory training camp as he wasn't yet under contract. The former No. 2 overall pick recorded 962 yards and six touchdowns on 247 rushing attempts, while also catching 41 passes for 280 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games during the 2023 season.