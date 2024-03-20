Saquon Barkley's Daughter Accidentally Trolled Giants After Eagles Move

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley revealed that his young daughter asked if his move to the team from the NFC East Division rival New York Giants meant "we're going to win now."

"When I told her that we're going to be going to Philly she was kinda was just like, 'does that mean we're going to win now?' And I just started smiling again and I was like, 'hopefully, hopefully we can win some games.'"

Barkley, 27, spent his entire career with the Giants prior to signing with the Eagles last week. The former No. 2 overall pick has only appeared in two playoff games during his six-year NFL career, with the Giants only making the postseason in 2022 since he was drafted in 2018.