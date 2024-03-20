Snoop Dogg, Eminem & More Honor Dr. Dre At Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony

“I love the idea of being memorialized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame," Dre said. It's an incredible tribute to my artistry. Growing up in Compton, I never imagined that I would one day be represented here among some of my childhood heroes ... I’ve been fortunate enough to make a living doing exactly what I love to do. How about that? Isn’t that the dream? Over the course of my career, I’ve had the privilege of finding and nurturing new talent as well as pushing the boundaries in hip-hop both in content and substance."



The Aftermath founder's other friends Eminem, Xzibit, DJ Quik and 50 Cent were also in the crowd to celebrate Dre Day. They gathered around the prolific producer as they revealed his star for the first time.



Congratulations Dr. Dre! Watch Dr. Dre's speech and check out more scenes from the event below.