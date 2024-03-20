Snoop Dogg, Eminem & More Honor Dr. Dre At Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony
By Tony M. Centeno
March 20, 2024
Dr. Dre was honored with a well-deserved star on the revered Walk of Fame, and his closest friends in the music industry were there to support him.
On Tuesday, March 19, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce presented Dr. Dre with the 2,775th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The event was hosted by Real 92.3's Big Boy who introduced special guest speakers like Interscope Records co-founder Jimmy Iovine and his longtime collaborator Snoop Dogg. During his speech, Snoop rewrote his song "I Wanna Thank Me" and recited it with special lyrics that honored Dre.
"I wanna thank me for taking the call from Warner and Dr. Dre in '91," Snoop began.
Snoop Dogg calls Dr. Dre his "teacher, mentor, brother, guardian, protector." https://t.co/y9oJA68VhL pic.twitter.com/7bVDJUoQoD— Variety (@Variety) March 19, 2024
“I love the idea of being memorialized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame," Dre said. It's an incredible tribute to my artistry. Growing up in Compton, I never imagined that I would one day be represented here among some of my childhood heroes ... I’ve been fortunate enough to make a living doing exactly what I love to do. How about that? Isn’t that the dream? Over the course of my career, I’ve had the privilege of finding and nurturing new talent as well as pushing the boundaries in hip-hop both in content and substance."
The Aftermath founder's other friends Eminem, Xzibit, DJ Quik and 50 Cent were also in the crowd to celebrate Dre Day. They gathered around the prolific producer as they revealed his star for the first time.
Congratulations Dr. Dre! Watch Dr. Dre's speech and check out more scenes from the event below.
Dr. Dre at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony: "Growing up in Compton, I never imagined that I would one day be represented here among some of my childhood heroes." https://t.co/y9oJA69t7j pic.twitter.com/zpo2ztxOwT— Variety (@Variety) March 19, 2024