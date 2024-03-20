Watch Green Day Play 'American Idiot' Deep Cuts For First Time In 20 Years
By Katrina Nattress
March 20, 2024
Green Day doesn't head out on tour until this summer, but the trio decided to warm up a bit with a special intimate show at the House of Blues in Anaheim, California on Tuesday night (March 19). During the 30-song set, the band played every song off their latest album Saviors (not consecutively) and also treated fans to deep cuts off Dookie and American Idiot. Though they'll be playing both albums in their entireties to celebrate milestone anniversaries on tour, last night marked the first time they played "She's a Rebel" and "Extraordinary Girl" since American Idiot came out 20 years ago.
See fan-shot footage of both performances and check out the full setlist below.
Green Day House of Blues Anaheim Setlist 3-19-2024
1. American Idiot
2. Saviors (live debut)
3. The American Dream Is Killing Me
4. Look Ma, No Brains!
5. Bobby Sox
6. One Eyed Bastard
7. Dilemma
8. 1981
9. Goodnight Adeline (live debut)
10. Coma City (live debut)
11. Corvette Summer (live debut)
12. Suzie Chapstick (live debut)
13. Strange Days Are Here To Stay (live debut)
14. Living In The '20s (live debut)
15. Father To A Son (live debut)
16. Fancy Sauce (live debut)
17. Burnout
18. Chump
19. Pulling Teeth
20. Coming Clean
21. She
22. F.O.D.
23. Give Me Novacaine (first time since 2017)
24. She's A Rebel (first full band performance since 2005)
25. Extraordinary Girl (first full band performance since 2005)
26. Letterbomb
27. Homecoming
28. Whatsername
Encore:
29. All By Myself
30. Minority