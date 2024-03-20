Watch Green Day Play 'American Idiot' Deep Cuts For First Time In 20 Years

Green Day doesn't head out on tour until this summer, but the trio decided to warm up a bit with a special intimate show at the House of Blues in Anaheim, California on Tuesday night (March 19). During the 30-song set, the band played every song off their latest album Saviors (not consecutively) and also treated fans to deep cuts off Dookie and American Idiot. Though they'll be playing both albums in their entireties to celebrate milestone anniversaries on tour, last night marked the first time they played "She's a Rebel" and "Extraordinary Girl" since American Idiot came out 20 years ago.

See fan-shot footage of both performances and check out the full setlist below.