Beyoncé To Be Honored At 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Ludacris To Host

Beyoncé has reached many milestones over the course of her incredible career, and now, the superstar is about to be honored with one more as she will be receiving the iHeartRadio Innovator Award at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which will be taking place on April 1st.

There are few artists in the course of history who have taken creative risks, successfully transformed their music and influenced pop culture on the level that Beyoncé has. Throughout the years, this unstoppable icon has created music that has topped the charts across multiple formats, while also architecting groundbreaking tours, including last year's "Renaissance World Tour" which became the highest-grossing tour in history for both an R&B artist and a Black female artist. Her recent release of "Texas Hold 'Em" from her upcoming Cowboy Carter album (due out March 29th) is officially the first song in music history to simultaneously chart across US Pop, Hot AC, AC, Country, Rhythmic, Urban, R&B and Triple A radio formats. It is also the first song this year to reach No. 1 in the US and globally on all major sales/streaming platforms, also making her the first Black female artist to reach No. 1 on the Hot 100 with a Country song. In addition to her music accolades, Beyoncé's philanthropic efforts has helped communities around the world. All this makes Queen Bey the true definition of the modern-day artist innovator.

In addition to Beyoncé's special award, Ludacris will also be taking the stage at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles as this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards host for the evening. The rapper explained of his upcoming hosting duties, "I'm looking forward to hosting the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards and sharing the stage with some of the best in music. It will be an amazing night celebrating fan-favorite artists with special performances that fans won’t want to miss."