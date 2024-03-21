Beyoncé To Be Honored At 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Ludacris To Host
By Taylor Fields
March 21, 2024
Beyoncé has reached many milestones over the course of her incredible career, and now, the superstar is about to be honored with one more as she will be receiving the iHeartRadio Innovator Award at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which will be taking place on April 1st.
There are few artists in the course of history who have taken creative risks, successfully transformed their music and influenced pop culture on the level that Beyoncé has. Throughout the years, this unstoppable icon has created music that has topped the charts across multiple formats, while also architecting groundbreaking tours, including last year's "Renaissance World Tour" which became the highest-grossing tour in history for both an R&B artist and a Black female artist. Her recent release of "Texas Hold 'Em" from her upcoming Cowboy Carter album (due out March 29th) is officially the first song in music history to simultaneously chart across US Pop, Hot AC, AC, Country, Rhythmic, Urban, R&B and Triple A radio formats. It is also the first song this year to reach No. 1 in the US and globally on all major sales/streaming platforms, also making her the first Black female artist to reach No. 1 on the Hot 100 with a Country song. In addition to her music accolades, Beyoncé's philanthropic efforts has helped communities around the world. All this makes Queen Bey the true definition of the modern-day artist innovator.
In addition to Beyoncé's special award, Ludacris will also be taking the stage at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles as this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards host for the evening. The rapper explained of his upcoming hosting duties, "I'm looking forward to hosting the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards and sharing the stage with some of the best in music. It will be an amazing night celebrating fan-favorite artists with special performances that fans won’t want to miss."
Taking over the iHeartRadio Music Awards stage this year for some incredible performances are Justin Timberlake, Green Day, TLC, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Tate McRae and more. Plus, the show will feature a special musical tribute to the 2024 iHeartRadio Icon Award Recipient: Cher.
Cher will receive the 2024 iHeartRadio Icon Award, honoring her unparalleled contributions to music and pop culture for over seven decades. The music legend is one of the best-selling music artists in history, selling over 100 million records during the course of her extraordinary career. Among her many accomplishments, Cher is a celebrated Oscar, Emmy, GRAMMY® Award-winning, Kennedy Center Honoree.
Fans across the country will be able to watch and find out the all the winners of the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards live as the show will be airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, April 1st from 8pm-10pm ET live/PT tape-delayed on FOX. The event will also be broadcast on iHeartRadio stations nationwide and on the free iHeartRadio app.
And catch all the action from the Yellow Carpet from your favorite artists this year by tuning in to the iHeartRadio Music Awards - On The Carpet Live! Presented by Otezla at 5:30pm ET/2:30PT via iHeartRadio's YouTube, Twitch and Facebook accounts.