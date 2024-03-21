Big Sean Talks To The 'Old Sean' On New Freestyle Over Classic J Dilla Beat

Big Sean reflects on the ups and downs of his career amid growing hype for his next album.



On Wednesday, March 20, the Detroit native got few things off his chest in his "Whole Time" freestyle over a slowed-down instrumentals from The Pharcyde's "Drop" produced by the late J Dilla. In a music video he posted to Instagram, Sean Don began by detailing his own issues with consistency and his lack of "energy to compete with enemies or y'all so called bigger three."



"Every verse I lay, fans love to say, 'Man, niggas is sleep,'" Sean spits. "But two hundred million records up though it isn't a dream."