Big Sean Talks To The 'Old Sean' On New Freestyle Over Classic J Dilla Beat
By Tony M. Centeno
March 21, 2024
Big Sean reflects on the ups and downs of his career amid growing hype for his next album.
On Wednesday, March 20, the Detroit native got few things off his chest in his "Whole Time" freestyle over a slowed-down instrumentals from The Pharcyde's "Drop" produced by the late J Dilla. In a music video he posted to Instagram, Sean Don began by detailing his own issues with consistency and his lack of "energy to compete with enemies or y'all so called bigger three."
"Every verse I lay, fans love to say, 'Man, niggas is sleep,'" Sean spits. "But two hundred million records up though it isn't a dream."
Sean's latest freestyle comes just days after he dropped his vlog called "Clarity." In the video, the What You Expect artist described some of the major topics that have been on his mind lately like his and Jhene Aiko's newborn son Noah, and his forthcoming album. He revealed behind-the-scenes footage of him recording new verses and discussing the album with Lil Yachty, Tyler The Creator, The Alchemist and others. Towards the end of the video, there's a scene that appears to show a blurred out list of 13 songs and at least eight features that will on the project.
As of this report, the album's title and release date have not been confirmed. It will serve as the follow-up to his 2020 album Detroit 2 and his joint project with Hit-Boy What You Expect, which dropped in 2021. Prior to his cryptic vlog about the album, Sean recently appeared on Bryson Tiller's "Get Dis Money" off his Slum Tiller Vol. 3 EP.
Look out for Big Sean's new album coming soon.