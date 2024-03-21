North Carolina Restaurant Among America's 'Absolute Best' Barbecue Joints

North Carolina is known for having some pretty incredible barbecue, so it should come as no surprise that a popular Tar Heel State restaurant was recognized as being one the best barbecue joints in the entire country.

According to a list of the 13 "absolute best" barbecue restaurants in the U.S. compiled by Mashed, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden is a definite must-try for any BBQ lover. One reviewer noted that not only is the meat at this popular eatery incredible, but so are the sides. "The coleslaw is light and a little sweet," the review states, adding, "Eat it with the pork — it's a great combo." Skylight Inn BBQ is located at 4618 Lee Street.

Here is what Mashed had to say:

"Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, North Carolina is, to the minds of many of its devoted fans, a stupendously good North Carolina barbecue joint. When it comes to regional styles, North Carolina is known for having a typically acidic vinegar-based barbecue sauce served with its meat, and that's just what Skylight Inn BBQ offers up alongside its savory selection. If you're looking for the epitome of North Carolina barbecue, then this might just be it."

See the full list of the best barbecue restaurants at mashed.com. Note: Another North Carolina restaurant featured on the list, Buxton Hall, has permanently closed.