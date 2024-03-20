2 North Carolina Spots Named Among The 50 Most Beautiful Places In America

America has no shortage of breathtaking landscapes, from towering snow-capped mountains and rocky coastal shores to warm sandy deserts and ancient forests and wooded sanctuaries and sandy deserts.

Condé Nast Traveler knows the vast expanse of "America the Beautiful" is full of incredible sights, so it compiled a list of the 50 most beautiful places in the U.S., from national parks offering stunning views of the sunrise and rolling fields full of bright flowers to lakeshores with adventurous activities and otherworldly swamps.

Among the most gorgeous places in the country are two spots in North Carolina — the Blue Ridger Parkway and the Outer Banks. Here's what the site had to say:

Blue Ridge Parkway

"The 469-mile stretch of road known as the Blue Ridge Parkway, which winds from Shenandoah National Park to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, is regularly cited as one of America's best drives. The entire roadway could be considered one big scenic overlook."

Outer Banks

"The Outer Banks (or OBX, according to many a bumper sticker) refers to a string of barrier islands cupping North Carolina's entire coast, with some of the best beaches and historic attractions in the state. You can explore several of the islands in one day by following N.C. Highway 12, stopping at sites like the Cape Hatteras National Seashore and Bodie Island Lighthouse along the way."

Check out the full list at Condé Nast Traveler to see more of the most beautiful places in the country.