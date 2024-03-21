Ohio Destination Named The 'Most Underrated City' In The State

Each state has its own tourist-heavy towns that see the most visitors, from big metro areas like New York City and Los Angeles, party destinations like Nashville and New Orleans or busy cities like Chicago and Orlando. However, some of the coolest attractions and memorable experiences can be found outside of these popular spots in cities that are less explored.

Love Exploring compiled a list of the "most underrated" city in each state, the "lesser-known" destinations that are worth visiting just as much as their more popular counterparts. According to the site, the most underrated city in all of Ohio is Columbus thanks to is restaurant and arts scenes as well as the stunning nature nearby offering an escape from city life.

Here's what the site had to say:

"As the state capital of Ohio, Columbus is an exciting city that has managed to stay relatively underrated. It has a very varied food scene, a thriving arts community, and stunning natural landscapes in close proximity. A recent restoration program on the riverfront has resulted in 145 acres of new parkland, a network of paths, and easy access to the river. Just outside the bustling city is the delightfully wild Hocking Hills region, with 10,000 acres of unbroken forest, craggy caves, vertiginous cliffs, picturesque waterfalls, and woodland trails."

Check out the full list of each state's most underrate city at loveexploring.com.