Ohio Eatery Serves The Best Burger And Fries Meal In The State

Peanut butter and jelly. Chips and salsa. Bacon and eggs. Some foods just go better together. Burgers and fries are a pairing that can be found in nearly every restaurant you visit, from old-school diners and holes-in-the wall to fine dining establishments serving elevated twists on the classic combo. With so many great burger joints to choose from, how do you know where to start?

LoveFood compiled a list of the best burger and fries combo in each state, basing its decision on a variety of factors like reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience. The list is filled with incredible restaurants serving top-notch combos, "from classic hamburgers with shoestring fries, served at joints where the recipes have barely changed over decades, to more unusual creations."

According to the site, the best burger and fries meal in Ohio can be found at The Thurman Cafe, especially its Thurman Burger swimming in tasty toppings like onions, ham, mushrooms and cheese. The Thurman Cafe is located at 183 Thurman Avenue in Columbus.

Here's what the site had to say:

"The gigantic burgers at The Thurman Cafe come as 12oz patties and are piled high with toppings, so it's best to visit with an empty stomach. Customers recommend The Thurman Burger loaded with ham, mushrooms, onions, mozzarella, American cheese, and pickles, as well as the Mushroom Burger with mushrooms and mozzarella. The hand-cut fries are given the thumbs up too."

Check out the full list at LoveFood to see where else you can find other amazing burger and fries combos around the country. You can also see out previous coverage of the "most beloved" burger joint in the state to find another local favorite.