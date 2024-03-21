Quavo Provides $100,000 For New Initiative Aimed At Reducing Gun Violence

“I am honored to launch this grant program to honor Take and the countless families that have been affected by gun violence,” Quavo said in a statement. “The Rocket Foundation will be giving out $100K in SPARK grants to local orgs dedicated to reducing community violence in Atlanta. There is a lot of important work going on in ATL right now, and part of our mission is to uplift these organizations and support them to help save more lives.“



The application to apply for the micro-grant is open now. In order to qualify, organizations must be a registered nonprofit 501(c)(3) or be financially backed by one. They also have to submit "for an existing or piloting initiative impacting the Atlanta metropolitan region." It's also preferred that the organization is based in or near Atlanta. Quavo's foundation, which was launched in November 2022, will select nine winners following the deadline on April 21. The final winner will be decided after a vote from the general public from May 13 - May 19 on the foundation's official website.



Quavo's new initiative comes ahead of National Gun Violence Awareness Month in June. It also comes a few months after the "Greatness" rapper paid a visit to Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. While he was there, he met with Vice President Kamala Harris and other Congressional leaders about how to reduce gun violence in America.