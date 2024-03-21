Twenty One Pilots Reveal When Fans Can Expect Their 'Next Semester'

Twenty One Pilots are prepping their latest album Clancy and are giving fans another taste of what to expect before the project drops with a new single called "Next Semester." Though they didn't reveal the exact date they plan to release the song, the band shared that it's coming out next week in a social media post that also teased its music video.

Speaking of music videos, frontman Tyler Joseph recently divulged that TOP are shooting visuals for every song on the 13-track album. "i don’t like visualizers or official audios. so we are shooting a music video for every song on clancy - some of them lower budget diy types," he wrote. "we have 8 done right now, 6 to go (13 tracks but one has two versions, so 14 total) actually, 1 i don’t like so we’re reshooting so 7 more."

"Next Semester" is the second single off Clancy, and the second track on the album. It follows lead single "Overcompensate," which also happens to be the opening track on the record. Clancy "marks the final chapter" in the intricate narrative TOP first laid out in 2015's Blurryface and continued in 2018's Trench and is slated for a May 17 release.

See the "Next Semester" teaser below.