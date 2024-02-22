Twenty One Pilots Introduce Fans To 'New Chapter' In Their Lore

Over the last week Twenty One Pilots have been mysteriously teasing a new era, and though they haven't technically revealed it yet the duo took to social media on Thursday (February 22) to let fans know that “next week, a new chapter begins.”

"But today, we take a look back on how we got here," a caption for a four-minute-long video reads. Frontman Tyler Joseph narrates the clip, which tells the story of the lore that's steeped in all of Twenty One Pilots' music. “I am trapped, stuck in a cycle I have never been able to break,” he says at the beginning of the trailer. “I want to believe this is the last time, but I don’t know for sure.”

The clip splices bits from old Twenty One Pilots music videos as Joseph tells the story, where he reveals he escaped the city of Dema, on the continent of Trench, and washed up on an island called Voldsøy. There, he received a "miraculous power." At the end of the video, Joseph covers his face with a new balaclava and announces “I am returning to Trench. I am Clancy.”

Twenty One Pilots' last album is 2021's Scaled and Icy. Watch the enthralling teaser video below.