Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Possible NFL Preference Revealed By Ex-OSU Teammate
By Jason Hall
March 22, 2024
One of top wide receiver prospect Marvin Harrison Jr.'s former Ohio State teammates wants him to join his NFL team and claims the feeling is mutual.
Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr., who was selected at No. 6 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, claims that Harrison would prefer to follow his path from Columbus to Glendale, specifically after former primary wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins requested a trade prior to last year's draft and was eventually released by the team.
“Right when I got drafted, I literally went to Marvin and was like, ‘Dude, you know you’re a Cardinal, right?'” Johnson said during an appearance on the 'Cardinals Corner' podcast this week. “I knew he was going to be a Cardinal because I saw what happened with D-Hop. I’m like, the Cardinals are probably going to want another 6-4 receiver.”
“He said he wanted to be a Cardinal,” Johnson responded when asked how Harrison reacted to his recruiting.
"He said he wanted to be a Cardinal." 👀— Cardinals Corner (@AZCardsCorner) March 15, 2024
Catch all of what Paris Johnson Jr. had to say about former Ohio State teammate @MarvHarrisonJr and more!
FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/wSep1qX0DF pic.twitter.com/Ciu1oJNfWZ
Harrison, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison Sr., has long been considered the top wide receiver prospect in the upcoming draft, having been unanimous All-American during each of the past two seasons, as well as the 2023 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner. The Cardinals currently have the No. 4 overall pick in next month's draft and a need at the wide receiver position.
Harrison has a 6.83 prospect grade, which is the second-highest among all prospects, trailing only fellow wide receiver Malik Nabers, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.