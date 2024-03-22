Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Possible NFL Preference Revealed By Ex-OSU Teammate

One of top wide receiver prospect Marvin Harrison Jr.'s former Ohio State teammates wants him to join his NFL team and claims the feeling is mutual.

Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr., who was selected at No. 6 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, claims that Harrison would prefer to follow his path from Columbus to Glendale, specifically after former primary wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins requested a trade prior to last year's draft and was eventually released by the team.

“Right when I got drafted, I literally went to Marvin and was like, ‘Dude, you know you’re a Cardinal, right?'” Johnson said during an appearance on the 'Cardinals Corner' podcast this week. “I knew he was going to be a Cardinal because I saw what happened with D-Hop. I’m like, the Cardinals are probably going to want another 6-4 receiver.”

“He said he wanted to be a Cardinal,” Johnson responded when asked how Harrison reacted to his recruiting.