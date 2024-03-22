Mega Millions Winner: Did Anyone Win Friday's $977 Million Jackpot?

The Mega Millions jackpot will rollover on Tuesday (February 26) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $977 million drawing Friday (February 22) night.

The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $1.1 billion ($525.8 million cash value) for Tuesday night's drawing, which will be the sixth largest jackpot in the game's history and the 10th largest in U.S. lottery history.

Results from Friday's Mega Millions game are listed below:

NUMBERS: 3-8-31-35-44

GOLD BALL: 16

MEGAPLIER: 3x

The Mega Millions jackpot reset after two players in California won the $395 million drawing on December 8. In January 2023, the jackpot reset four times, which included one player in Maine winning the estimated $1.35 billion drawing on January 14, one player in New York winning the following $20 million drawing on January 17, one player in Massachusetts winning the $31 million drawing on January 24 and another player in Massachusetts winning the $31 million drawing on January 31.

The January 14, 2023 Mega Millions drawing was the second-highest in the game's history and offered the fourth-largest jackpot in the U.S. lottery history. The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are reported to be 1 in 302.5 million, according to MegaMillions.com.

The Mega Millions jackpot has exceeded the billion mark five times in its existence. One player in California had previously matched all six numbers to win the $2.04 billion ($997.6 million) Powerball jackpot on November 7, 2023, the largest jackpot offered in U.S. lottery history, according to the official Powerball website.

Both jackpots increase during each following game until there's a winning ticket matching all six numbers drawn, which includes the additional Mega Millions "gold ball" or Powerball in each respective game.