Nick, Vanessa Lachey Reveal The One Parenting Rule They Swear By

Nick and Vanessa Lachey might be the faces of Netflix's Love Is Blind and The Perfect Match these days, but first and foremost, they are parents. The star-studded pair share three children together, 11-year-old Camden, 7-year-old Phoenix, and 9-year-old Brooklyn, all of whom they love very much. Vanessa recently sat down with People to discuss one specific rule that she and Nick swear by in terms of raising their children.

"The one thing that we've always agreed on is that we will always, always let our children know how much we love them. It sounds so simple, but I didn't have that constant affirmation, physically and verbally, when I was younger, nor did Nick."

She continued, noting that while love is evident through action, it never hurts to be assured.

"I mean, of course you know you're loved, but do you really? And sometimes, you like to hear it and you like to feel it. And so, I don't think that we've ever talked about, 'This is what we have to do,' but between the two of us, we know our kids need to always know they're loved, especially after a disciplinary moment."