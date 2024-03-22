Watch: Shakira & Cardi B Join Forces On Their First-Ever Collaboration

Shakira and Cardi B also teamed up for the cinematic visuals for their new song. In it, both artists take over for Cupid as they hunt for their dream man. British actor Lucien Laviscount appears in the video as Shakira's main squeeze after she shoots a love arrow straight into his heart and nurses him back to full health. During WhatsApp's behind-the-scenes look at the video, Shakira and Cardi talk about how the collaboration happened after they met during Paris Fashion Week.



"I wanted to do something with Cardi," Shakira explained. "We were always discussing internally if it was a good idea to bring someone on the song and I always pictured Cardi in the song. So we reached out, I reached and here we are."



Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran contains 17 songs in total including her previously released collaborations with Karol G ("TQG"), Ozuna ("Monotonía"), Rauw Alejandro ("Te Felicito"), Bizarrap ("Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53" & "La Fuerte"), Manuel Turizo ("Copa Vicia") and Fuerza Regida ("El Jefe"). Watch the music video for "Puntería" and hear the entire album below.