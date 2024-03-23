6.9 Magnitude Earthquake Reported

The Montenegro earthquake came exactly one week after a 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck China. The natural disaster was located in Nagqu and centered at a depth of 10.0 kilometers (6.2 miles).

The China earthquake came four days after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck the Macquarie Island region on March 3. The natural disaster was located in the region at around 4:16 p.m. UTC and centered at a depth of 10.0 kilometers (6.2 miles).

Macquarie Island is an oceanic island located in the Southern Ocean south-east of Tasmania and at the halfway point between Australia and Antartica. Last month, a 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck the East Pacific Rise.

The natural disaster was located in the southern portion of the mid-ocean rise and centered at a depth of 2.0 kilometers (1.24 miles) on February 22. The East Pacific Rise, which runs through the Gulf of California in the Salton Sea basin, is located along the floor of the Pacific Ocean and separates the Pacific Plate west from several other plates.

Last month, a 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck Idaho. The natural disaster was located in Ferry and centered at a depth of 8.9 kilometers (about 5.53 miles) on February 26.

A 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck California on February 16, according to the United States Geological Survey. The natural disaster was located in Ontario and centered at a depth of 13.0 kilometers (about 8.08 miles).

The Ontario earthquake was the second reported in California in a week at the latest of several in recent weeks. A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck California on February 12, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The natural disaster was located in El Centro and centered at a depth of 18.9 kilometers (about 11.74 miles). A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck Southern California on February 9.

The natural disaster was located in Malibu and centered at a depth of 15.3 kilometers (about 8.6 miles).