Arizona Eatery Named The 'Most Expensive' Restaurant In The State

Everyone loves a good deal, especially when it comes to finding a memorable meal at a fraction of the price of a fine-dining establishment. However, every once in a while you may want to splurge on a deliciously decadent meal.

LoveFood searched around the country for some incredible restaurants where dining in may cost a pretty penny but it is well worth the price tag, basing its picks on "the priciest main course or tasting menu, and avoiding spots with just one very expensive dish."

According to the site, the most expensive restaurant in all of Arizona is Bourbon Steak in Scottsdale, a luxurious eatery inside a 5-star hotel. Bourbon Steak is located at 7575 E. Princess Drive.

Here's what the site had to say about Arizona's most expensive restaurant:

"With the likes of wagyu spring rolls and caviar donuts on the appetizers menu, it's no surprise that Bourbon Steak goes big on the luxury. Once again, it's steak that breaks the bank at this spot inside the sleek Fairmont Scottsdale Princess hotel. The restaurant has options from a 10oz flat iron steak, $53, right up to the dizzy heights of the 3oz Japanese A5 and 4oz American rib-eye, clocking in at almost $170. It is a hefty size though, so you may have some leftovers to make the best-ever steak sandwich the following day."

Check out the full list at lovefood.com to see more of the most expensive restaurants around the country.