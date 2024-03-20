Arizona Eatery Serves The Best Burger And Fries Meal In The State

Peanut butter and jelly. Chips and salsa. Bacon and eggs. Some foods just go better together. Burgers and fries are a pairing that can be found in nearly every restaurant you visit, from old-school diners and holes-in-the wall to fine dining establishments serving elevated twists on the classic combo. With so many great burger joints to choose from, how do you know where to start?

LoveFood compiled a list of the best burger and fries combo in each state, basing its decision on a variety of factors like reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience. The list is filled with incredible restaurants serving top-notch combos, "from classic hamburgers with shoestring fries, served at joints where the recipes have barely changed over decades, to more unusual creations."

According to the site, the best burger and fries meal in Arizona can be found at Hopdoddy Burger Bar, which has locations in Phoenix and Scottsdale. Here's what the site had to say:

"With joints in Scottsdale and Phoenix, Hopdoddy Burger Bar is not to be missed. The small chain serves patties made from scratch, using fresh, natural ingredients. Meat is ground in-house and served on buns made at the on-site baker and there are several options for vegetarians, too. The El Diablo, with habanero chilies, salsa, and chipotle aioli, the Magic Shroom, a beef patty finished with mushrooms, goats' cheese, and pesto, and the Buffalo Bill (a bison patty topped with blue cheese, bacon, and Buffalo sauce) are firm favorites."

