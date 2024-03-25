California Destination Named Among 'Most Scenic Mountain Towns' In The US

Warm weather is upon us, and what better time to plan a fair-weathered trip to the most scenic mountain town in your state than the Spring? There are a handful of adorable mountain towns scattered across the country, and one can be found right here in California! Be it natural beauty, or cute shops along a brick street with a stunning mountain backdrop, something about this location makes it stand out from the rest.

While there are a few American towns known for their scenic mountain views, only 13 were named among the best of the best!

According to a list compiled by Yard Barker, the most scenic mountain town in California is Lake Tahoe. Lake Tahoe also ranked among the 13 most scenic mountain towns in the country. Other towns on the list include Asheville, North Carolina, Leavenworth, Washington, Bend, Oregon, Stowe, Vermont, and more!

Here's what Yard Barker had to say about the most scenic mountain town in California:

"Straddling both California and Nevada is the breathtaking Lake Tahoe area. The crystal clear lakes and waterfalls set against the Sierras are reason enough to visit. Additionally, it’s a haven for skiers and snowboarders in the winter. In summer, there’s an underwater trail for those scuba-certified!"

For a continued list of the most scenic mountain towns across the country visit yardbarker.com.