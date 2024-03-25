High School Volleyball Coach Accused Of Raping Teen Player Dead At 22

A Long Island high school volleyball coach accused of raping a 15-year-old player died by suicide hours after making his first court appearance in relation to the case, Newsday reported.

Jason Maser, 22, is reported to have intentionally stepped in front of a Long Island Rail Road train in Syosset last Friday (March 22) night, hours after pleading not guilty to two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault and one count of child endangerment in Hempstead. The former coach was arrested last Thursday (March 21) on accusations that he raped the 15-year-old victim on February 7 and again on March 7.

Maser previously worked as a coach at both Sacred Heart Academy, a Hempstead all-girls Catholic school, and the Albertson-based B&B Volleyball club team before being fired from both positions amid the allegations. The alleged victim played for both teams coached by the suspect and both incidents were reported to have occurred in Albertson, police confirmed.

B&B told parents that it discovered an "inappropriate sexual relationship between an adult who coached for B&B Volleyball and one of our players" prior to Maser's arrest. Sacred Heart officials claimed they "immediately" contacted authorities after learning of the allegations.

Maser posted $75,000 bail and was released on Friday after his initial court appearance before stepping in front of Long Island Rail Road train No. 1573 at the Woodbury Road crossing at around 10:35 p.m. hours later, the Daily News reports. Investigators confirm that Maser, who was expected for a second court appearance on April 1, left a suicide note.

Police believe there could have been more victims in relation to Maser's alleged sex crimes prior to his death.