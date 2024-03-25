Lil Wayne Brings Out 2 Chainz For Epic Late Night Performance
By Tony M. Centeno
March 25, 2024
Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz met up in Miami Beach for another lituation at one of Weezy's favorite nightclubs.
The Young Money co-founder hit up LIV on Sunday, March 24, following his first two nights on Drake's "It's All A Blur - Big As The What? Tour." The veteran rapper entered the club with his full entourage including his Young Money partner Mack Maine, Busta Rhymes and his Collegrove collaborator. FaZe Kaysan opened up the night with his mix of bangers in honor of the event held by FaZe Clan and Xfinity. After an explosive set from DJ Stevie J, Weezy brought 2 Chainz to stage to perform some of his hits.
Tity Boi performed a handful of fan favorites including "Watch Out" and his 2017 song "4 AM," which was fitting since Wayne and 2 Chainz didn't make it onstage until after 4 a.m. The performance marked the end of a busy weekend for Weezy. He previously knocked two major performances alongside Drake and Lil Durk at the Amerant Bank Arena. He performed a mixture of his own hits and teamed up with Drake to perform a few of their collaborations. The trio will travel together for a couple more dates in New York and Pennsylvania before they close out in New Jersey.
Wayne's appearance at LIV also coincides with the release of his upcoming joint effort with producer Wheezy. Over the weekend, the hitmakers informed fans that their Weezy vs. Wheezy collaboration will arrive on April 4. As of this report, it's not clear whether it will be a single, EP or a full-blown project.
See more photos from Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz at LIV on Sunday below.