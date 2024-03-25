Lil Wayne Brings Out 2 Chainz For Epic Late Night Performance

Tity Boi performed a handful of fan favorites including "Watch Out" and his 2017 song "4 AM," which was fitting since Wayne and 2 Chainz didn't make it onstage until after 4 a.m. The performance marked the end of a busy weekend for Weezy. He previously knocked two major performances alongside Drake and Lil Durk at the Amerant Bank Arena. He performed a mixture of his own hits and teamed up with Drake to perform a few of their collaborations. The trio will travel together for a couple more dates in New York and Pennsylvania before they close out in New Jersey.



Wayne's appearance at LIV also coincides with the release of his upcoming joint effort with producer Wheezy. Over the weekend, the hitmakers informed fans that their Weezy vs. Wheezy collaboration will arrive on April 4. As of this report, it's not clear whether it will be a single, EP or a full-blown project.



See more photos from Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz at LIV on Sunday below.