Drake Seemingly Responds To Kendrick Lamar During Tour Stop With Lil Wayne

“A lot of people ask me how I’m feeling... I’ma let you know I’m feeling," Drake told the crowd. "Listen, the same way I’m feeling is the same way I want you to walk out this building tonight... I got my f**king head up high, my back straight, I’m 10 f**king toes down in Florida and anywhere else I go! And I know that no matter what, there’s not a n***a on this Earth that could ever f**k with me in my life!”



The "IDGAF" rapper shared his thoughts just a day after Future and Metro Boomin unleashed their joint album WE DON'T TRUST YOU which features their collaboration with Kendrick. On the song, Kdot didn't hold back as he dissed Drake and J. Cole with blunt force bars like "F**k sneak dissin’, first person shooter, I hope they came with three switches" and "Motherf**k the big three, n***a, it’s just big me." The verse caused an uproar among fans around the world. Many of them thought both artists should fire back on wax, but that hasn't happened just yet.

