Drake Seemingly Responds To Kendrick Lamar During Tour Stop With Lil Wayne
By Tony M. Centeno
March 25, 2024
Fans are convinced Drake offered up a response to Kendrick Lamar following the pgLang co-founder's vicious verse on Future and Metro Boomin's album.
On Saturday, March 23, the 37-year-old artist hit the stage with Lil Wayne for the first time during the final stretch of his "It's All A Blur - Big As The What? Tour" in Sunrise, Fla. Toward the end of his set, Drizzy spoke to the crowd and shared how he felt amid the grimy shots Kdot fired on Pluto and Young Metro's "Like That." Drake didn't name any names, but according to fans, he didn't have to.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE
“A lot of people ask me how I’m feeling... I’ma let you know I’m feeling," Drake told the crowd. "Listen, the same way I’m feeling is the same way I want you to walk out this building tonight... I got my f**king head up high, my back straight, I’m 10 f**king toes down in Florida and anywhere else I go! And I know that no matter what, there’s not a n***a on this Earth that could ever f**k with me in my life!”
The "IDGAF" rapper shared his thoughts just a day after Future and Metro Boomin unleashed their joint album WE DON'T TRUST YOU which features their collaboration with Kendrick. On the song, Kdot didn't hold back as he dissed Drake and J. Cole with blunt force bars like "F**k sneak dissin’, first person shooter, I hope they came with three switches" and "Motherf**k the big three, n***a, it’s just big me." The verse caused an uproar among fans around the world. Many of them thought both artists should fire back on wax, but that hasn't happened just yet.
Drake vented not long after he and Lil Wayne reunited and performed a few of their classic collaborations like "Right Above It" and "Believe Me." Wayne also took some time out to deliver his solo hits like "Steady Mobbin'" and "Money On My Mind." Weezy wasn't the only guest during the show. The Grammy award-winning rapper also brought out Lil Durk to perform "Laugh Now, Cry Later." He also invited Sexyy Red to pull up to perform their hit "Rich Baby Daddy."
Check out more scenes from the show below.